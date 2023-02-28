Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Sarvodaya Vidyalaya: Admissions to entry-level at 400 schools likely to commence tomorrow

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya: The admission process at around 400 Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is likely to commence tomorrow for the entry-level classes - nursery, KG and Class 1. The officials, on Monday, informed that the last day for submission is March 15, 2023. According to news reports, 40 students in each class will get admission to around 400 schools.

Who are eligible?

Only Delhi residents are eligible to apply for the admission process. The application forms for admission are available at the entry gate of schools. After filling out the form, parents or guardians can submit it in a drop box available in the schools. As per reports, kids living within a km radius of the school will be considered. Whereas, if there is no Sarvodaya school in an area, then students residing within a 3 km radius will be considered for admission.

'All heads of the schools are directed to set up health desks consisting of teachers and SMC members for providing guidance to the parents. For filling up the application form. parents can take help from the help desk. No child should be denied submission of forms under any circumstances,' the official circular reads.

Age limit criteria

Nursery - 3 years and above

KG - 4 years and above

Class 1 - 5 years and above

'Further, age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of heads of school in the maximum as well as the minimum age limit,' the circular stated.

The parents or guardians can visit the school for the removal of deficiencies between March 20 and 21. The forms will be scanned by the school head on March 16.

