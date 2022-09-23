RRB Group D answer key 2022 to be released shortly, Know how to CHECK

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. RRB Group D answer key 2022 to be released shortly.

RRB Group D answer key 2022: RRB Group D exam is organised every year by the Railway Recruitment Board (Ministry of Railways) in the country. Around lakhs of candidates have applied for the examination after the recruitment notification was issued by RRB in this regard.

It is a competitive exam held at the national level by the central government for the youth of the nation.

Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the RRB Group D Answer Key.

HOW TO CHECK ANSWER KEY:

Go to the official website of RRB portal (https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/) Login using your registration number/ roll number on admit card with your date of birth You will find a link being flashed in your dashboard Click on the link Open the link Download the link At last, go through your responses

How to raise objection: DETAILS

After downloading the answer key on all the official websites, if any student finds any kind of problem with the answer key then they can go to the official website and raise an objection to the answer key.

To register an objection, all the students will have to pay the minimum application fee, after which the objection will be redressed after about 15 days.

The exam was last held in 2019. The exam dates for RRB Group D recruitment were announced earlier. All those candidates who cleared the written exam were eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test which is the second step of the selection process for this exam.

