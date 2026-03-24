RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th merit list 2026: Meet the toppers; steps to download merit list PDF

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 merit list 2026 has been released. The students can check and download BSER 10th merit list on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. BSER matric exam was held between February 12 and 28.

The students can check and download RBSE 10th merit list PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER 10th merit list PDF, students need to visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on RBSE Class 10 toppers list PDF link. RBSE 10th merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BSER 10th toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on RBSE Class 10 merit list PDF link

BSER 10th toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSER 10th merit list PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSER 10th scorecard at rajresults.nic.in

The BSER 10th result 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

For details on Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.