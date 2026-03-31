RBSE 12th result 2026: She obtains 93.88%, but no more to see result; Here's Nikita's tragic story

Jaipur:

Nikita, a student at the Government Senior Secondary School, Rawal has passed the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam with 93.88 per cent marks, but was no more to see her result. The daughter of daily wage labourers, Nikita passed away just 10 days before the announcement of results, as reported by NDTV.

RBSE 12th result announced today, the pass percentage in Science stream was 97.52 per cent, Commerce- 93.64 per cent, Arts- 97.54 per cent. The female students have outperformed male in Science, Arts, while male students shine in Commerce stream. 12th class result 2026 RBSE OUT Live: BSER inter result at rajresults.nic.in; direct link, websites

RBSE 12th merit list 2026

A total of five students secured top position in Science stream, three in Arts and one in Commerce. rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 OUT Live: 97.52% students pass in Science, 93.64% in Commerce

Science Sonu Mehra Science Deepika Ranakawat Science Divya Bhadu Science Nikita Science Rishita Arts Narpat Arts Navya Meena Arts Naincy Choudhary Commerce Varsha Rani

RBSE 12th stream-wise pass percentage

Science

Pass percentage - 97.52 per cent

Female students - 98.34 per cent

Male students - 97.02 per cent.

Commerce

Pass percentage - 93.64 per cent

Female students - 92.82 per cent

Male students - 94.04 per cent.

Arts

Pass percentage - 97.54 per cent

Female students - 98.20 per cent

Male students - 96.68 per cent.

The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on RBSE Class 12 result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

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