Rath Yatra, Guru Purnima; check list of school holidays in July

New Delhi:

Following a month-long summer vacation, schools have been opened in various states. However, students are always looking for holidays and make vacation plan accordingly. The major school holidays in July are - Rath Yatra, Harela, Guru Purnima and Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day. Apart from the festival-related closures, schools will remain closed on Sundays - July 5, 12, 19, 26.

School holidays list in July

Rath Yatra

Schools in Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur are likely to be closed on July 16 for annual Rath Yatra festival. Rath Yatra festival is a major celebration in Odisha, West Bengal and Manipur.

Harela

Schools and colleges may remain closed in parts of Himachal Pradesh for the traditional festival - Harela.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee birth anniversary

West Bengal will observe statewide public holiday on July 6 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Schools and colleges will be closed on July 6 as it's a government holiday.

Guru Purnima

For Guru Purnima which is scheduled to fall on July 29, schools and colleges are likely to be closed in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh.

Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

Schools in Punjab, Haryana are likely to remain closed on July 31 to mark the Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day.

School holidays in Mumbai due to rainfall

Schools and colleges were closed on Thursday in several parts of Maharashtra due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Civic bodies in Panvel, Uran, Palghar and Raigad have declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid the intense rainfall.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) kept the schools and open and have not issued any order on school closure.

The development comes as heavy rain triggered widespread disruption across Mumbai and its suburbs, with localities such as Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Jogeshwari, Mumbra and parts of Navi Mumbai reporting waterlogged roads that slowed traffic and inconvenienced commuters. Apart from this, Mumbai local train services were also hit after an overhead wire snapped on the Harbour Line.

Also Read | School holiday declared in Panvel, Uran, Palghar, Raigad due to heavy rains in Mumbai