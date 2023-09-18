Rajasthan JET 2023 round 1 allotment result out, accept allotment till September 21

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan JET 2023 round 1 allotment result

Rajasthan JET Counselling 2023: Agriculture University of Jodhpur has declared the round 1 allotment result for Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Counselling 2023 today, September 18. Candidates can check their Rajasthan JET round 1 allotment result through the official website, jetauj2023.com.

According to the official release, the candidates who have been allotted seats in Rajasthan JET round 1 counselling 2023 can accept the allotment letter and deposit the admission fee till September 21. In order to download the Rajasthan JET round 1 allotment letter, candidates will have to use their login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Rajasthan JET Round 1 Allotment Result 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for Rajasthan JET round 1 seat allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website, jetauj2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Login' tab

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your Rajasthan JET counselling seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and Rajasthan JET counselling seat allotment result

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct Link: Rajasthan JET Round 1 Allotment Result 2023

The university will declare the second provisional seat allotment on September 25, 2023. The last ate for accepting allotment and depositing the fee or submitting request for second upward assessment on September 27, 2023.