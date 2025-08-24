Rajasthan weather alert: Schools closed on 25th and 26th August in Jaipur, official orders issued In the capital city of Jaipur, heavy rains began early Saturday morning, leading to incidents such as the collapse of a section of a wall near the Amer Fort area, though no casualties were reported.

Jaipur:

In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall across many parts of Rajasthan, several districts are facing severe disruption in daily life. Due to the persistent downpour, the District Disaster Management Authority, led by District Collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni, has announced the closure of all Anganwadi centres and both government and private schools in Jaipur district on Monday, 25th August and Tuesday, 26th August.

Heavy rainfall forecast continues

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue in the state. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the monsoon "trough line" is passing through the state, leading to heavy rain in southern and southeastern Rajasthan. The weather department has indicated that intense rainfall is expected in the region on 24th August, with the possibility of it continuing through 25th and 26th August.

Flood-like conditions in several districts

Continuous rainfall has led to widespread waterlogging and flash floods in some parts of Rajasthan, disrupting normal life. Authorities have reported that hundreds of people have been relocated to safer areas due to the rising water levels. The persistent rains have particularly affected the lower-lying areas in cities, causing water to accumulate on roads and disrupting both road and rail connectivity. Districts such as Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk are facing flood-like conditions due to the heavy rainfall.

Most affected Areas

Among the hardest-hit districts are Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, and Tonk, where rainfall has caused significant damage. In the capital city of Jaipur, heavy rains began early Saturday morning, leading to incidents such as the collapse of a section of a wall near the Amer Fort area, though no casualties were reported. The consistent downpour has led to an urgent need for disaster management and relief efforts in these areas.

Rainfall statistics

According to the weather department, Saturday’s rainfall statistics were significant across various locations. Karouli received 41.5 mm, Anta-Baran and Chittorgarh saw 39 mm, Dausa recorded 33.5 mm, Jaipur experienced 29.5 mm, Vansathli 20.4 mm, Kota 18 mm, Bhilwara 17 mm, Pilani and Sikar received 15 mm, and Ajmer recorded 10.8 mm of rain. These rainfall totals further highlight the severity of the ongoing weather conditions across the state.

As the monsoon continues, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are urging the public to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols.