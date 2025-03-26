Rajasthan EWS Admission 2025: Registration begins for private schools enrollment, apply before April 7 Rajasthan EWS Admission 2025 registration procedure has been started. Parents can submit applications for private school enrollment in class 1 through the official website. Check key details about the admission procedure here.

Rajasthan EWS Admission 2025: The Rajasthan government has started the registration procedure for the students from Economical Weaker Sections (EWS) to seek admission to private school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the academic year 2025. The last date for submission of application form is April 7, 2025.

Under RTE Act, 25 per cent of the seats are reserved in private schools for EWS students. This initiative aims to promote education quality and ensure that children from all walks of life receive the opportunity to study in private schools. Every year, thousands of parents apply for class 1 admission under this provision between March and April. The selection of the students will be done based on a lottery system.

According to the official schedule, the seat lottery process will be continued till April 9, subject to the number of seats available. The selected Students will be able to choose any one school from the five schools they mentioned in their application form.

After the lottery draw list, the names of the selected students will be published online. Parents have been advised to keep all required documents handy. So that, they won't have to face the difficulty while the verification procedure. The document and verification procedure will be done between April 9 and 15.

Private schools will be responsible for checking the documentation and then the final list of the admitted students will be made available by April 31, 2025.

Who is eligible?

Children who meet specific age and residency criteria are eligible for Rajasthan EWS admission 2025 under the RTE act. According to the new education policy, students applying for class 1 admission should be at least six years old as of July 31, 2025. Additionally, the child should be between the age group of six to seven years for admission to class 1. Notably, RTE admissions are a one-time opportunity, if a child not selected in the current session, they won't be eligible in future years.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan EWS Admission 2025

After the completion of the document verification, the first selection list will be published on May 9, 2025. If necessary, a second list will be released depending on the number of available seats and final confirmations from parents. The last date for admission is August 31, 2025.