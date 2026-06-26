Raipur girl, 10th student selected for international ‘ShakthiSAT’ satellite mission - Here's her success story

New Delhi:

A Class 10 student from Raipur, Mahima Rajput has been selected for the international ‘ShakthiSAT’ satellite mission representing India. The female students from around 108 countries to participate in the ‘ShakthiSAT’ space mission programme and learn about satellite technology.

Sharing the proud moment, Mahima told ANI, "I am selected for the Mission 'ShakthiSAT', which my principal told my guidance teacher, and she registered me after that. After I registered, some modules came up, which clarified your basic concepts about science and satellites. There were a total of 21 modules and 365 lessons, which helped us a lot. We were trained in how to make satellites, which includes a total of 108 countries. On August 23, we have to go to Delhi, where we will build a satellite that will land on the surface of the Moon, and another satellite will revolve in the Moon's orbit, and then we will launch it in October."

According to Mahima's guiding teacher Yogeshwari Lahiri, "This is an international space project in which children were to be selected from all over the world... The selection process has been completed. Now, in August, children from other countries will come to India, to Delhi, and our children will also go to Delhi. The children will make satellites there... The two satellites will be launched in October by the children and scientists from Sriharikota... Overall, two children were selected in the national level phase one selection. After that... Mahima has been selected for the National Level Phase One."

About ShakthiSAT satellite mission

An initiative by the Chennai-based aerospace startup Space Kidz India, ShakthiSAT has been designed to educate and empower 12,000 girls aged 14–18 years from 108 nations. The mission is scheduled to be launched in October. As per the mission plan, one satellite will land on moon's surface and another to revolve in the moon's orbit.

The mission will give students practical exposure to satellite education and global space collaboration.

Why 108 countries?

In space engineering, the ~108 ratio is a cosmic alignment phenomenon — both the Moon and Sun sit roughly 108 times their own diameters away from Earth, enabling total solar eclipses. This geometric harmony symbolizes global unity and cosmic precision, as mentioned on the ShakthiSAT portal.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gahlot may join politics following her father's footsteps - Know who is he?