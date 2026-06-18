IIT Delhi bags 118th spot in QS Rankings: What fuels institute's best-ever performance globally?

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has obtained 118th spot globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 announced on June 18. The institute has improved its position from 123rd position in the previous ranking. According to IIT Delhi, the institute has secured highest global position ever achieved by an Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings.

Key factors behind IIT Delhi's performance

Among the various performance indicators that played a key role in IIT Delhi's performance, Employer Reputation has recorded a jump of 11 positions to achieve 39th rank. In the area of Employment Outcomes, the Institute recorded a jump of 60 positions. Citations per Faculty indicator has improved by 26 positions, mentioned IIT Delhi.

Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean, Planning, and Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi, said, “IIT Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing worldclass affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide. Our revamped curriculum, new infrastructure, and increased international engagement will enhance our quality and impact in the coming years. We see rankings as an outcome, not an objective. If we do the right things for the right reasons, rankings will follow naturally.”

In the QS World University Rankings by Subject announced in March, several major IIT Delhi engineering and technology subjects registered remarkable improvement in their world rankings, with Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, and Civil Engineering emerging as global top 50 subjects. Moreover, IIT Delhi achieved a global rank of 36 and continued to be the top Indian institute in the Engineering & Technology category.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top Indian Institutions

Among other Indian institutions, IIT Bombay ranked 134th globally, IIT Madras- Rank 170, IIT Kharagpur (Rank 205), IIT Kanpur (Rank 221). Beyond IITs, the University of Delhi bagged 322nd spot, Jamia Millia Islamia climbed to 686th position, BITS Pilani - Rank 575, VIT - Rank 597.

Dharmendra Pradhan welcomes Indian universities performance

Welcoming the performance, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "India's strong performance reflects the transformative impact of NEP 2020. With 52 universities represented across 19 states and Union Territories and more than half improving their positions, India is steadily emerging as a global knowledge hub driven by research, innovation and talent."

Global performance

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured rank one followed by Stanford University and Imperial College London (rank 2), University of Oxford bagged third spot.

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