The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 and 12 exam dates 2027. The PSEB 10th exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from March 19 to April 20, 2027 while Class 12 exam from March 5 to April 23, 2027. The practical exams for both 10th and 12th will be held from January 8 to 20, 2027.

Meanwhile, PSEB Class 8 exam will be conducted from March 5 to 18, practical exams from January 8 to 20, 2027. The detailed date sheet will be issued separately and made available on the Board's official website - www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 once released, will be available on the official portal - pseb.ac.in. The students can follow these steps to download PSEB 10th and 12th date sheet 2027.

How to download PSEB 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF

To download PSEB 10th, 12th date sheet 2027, students need to visit the official portal - www.pseb.ac.in and click on PSEB 10th, 12th exam schedule PDF link. PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th exam schedule PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save PSEB 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB 10th, 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF link

PSEB 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 8th exam schedule 2027 will also be available on the official portal - pseb.ac.in, the students can check and download from the PSEB website.

PSEB 10th, 12th admit card 2027: How to download at pseb.ac.in



PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th admit card 2027 will be available for download at pseb.ac.in, once released. To download PSEB 10th, 12th hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - pseb.ac.in and click on PSEB Class 10 and 12 admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. PSEB 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save PSEB 10th, 12th admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 10th, 12th admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on PSEB 10th, 12th exams 2027, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16; check date sheet