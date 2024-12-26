President Murmu confers 17 children with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in various field

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, for their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements across diverse fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (December 26).

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all award winners and underlined the importance of nurturing and celebrating young talents. "Providing opportunities and recognizing children’s talents has always been a part of our tradition. This tradition should be further strengthened to ensure that every child realizes their full potential," she said.

Awards were given in seven categories

The award recognizes outstanding achievements across seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports, and environment.

The recipients, comprising seven boys and ten girls from 14 states and Union territories, were honored with a medal, a certificate, and a citation booklet.

Who received awards?

Keya Hatkar (14), an author and disability advocate, was recognized for her excellence in art and culture. Despite living with spinal muscular atrophy, she initiated programs like "IM POSSIBLE" and "SMA-ART" to promote inclusivity and disability awareness.

Ayaan Sajad (12), a Sufi singer from Kashmir, was honored for his soulful contributions to Kashmiri music, while Vyas Om Jignesh (17), who has cerebral palsy, was commended for his dedication to Sanskrit literature, memorizing over 5,000 shlokas and performing in more than 500 shows.

Saurav Kumar (9) was recognized for his courage in saving three girls from drowning and Ioanna Thapa (17) was honored for rescuing 36 residents from a fire.

In the innovation category, Sindhoora Raja (15) received an award for developing self-stabilizing devices for Parkinson's patients and Risheek Kumar (17), a cybersecurity entrepreneur, was recognized for establishing Kashmir's first cybersecurity firm.

Hembati Nag, a judo player from a Naxal-affected region, was honored for her resilience in overcoming challenges to win a silver medal at the Khelo India National Games. Chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, the youngest FIDE-ranked player at three years old, was also recognized.

President Murmu highlights importance of honouring talents

President Murmu highlighted the importance of honouring such talents, saying, "The tradition of recognising and nurturing children's potential has always been part of our culture. Their contributions will lead India to the pinnacle of progress."

She further emphasised the Ministry of Women and Child Development's role in sharing these stories of inspiration with the wider public. The President also paid homage to the unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, commemorated as 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26, saying, "Their sacrifices for faith and self-respect continue to inspire countless generations. On this day, the nation bows in reverence to their bravery and spirit."

The President observed that the contributions to science, technology, and innovation by children like these show their unparalleled potential to transform lives. "Examples of courage and patriotism in children strengthen the nation’s confidence in its future. Such acts are truly commendable," President Murmu remarked as she presented the award to the two children.

Mentioning Nag's story, President Murmu said that Hembati's resilience amidst adversity is an example of unmatched courage and determination.

The President envisioned a bright future for the awardees, adding, "In 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of our independence, these award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country. Such talented boys and girls will become the builders of a developed India, shaping its destiny through their talent and efforts."

"May every child of this nation have a bright and prosperous future, for in their success lies the future of India," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

