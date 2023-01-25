Follow us on Image Source : PTI Have you met Rishi Shiv Prasanna? 8-year-old android developer who beats Einstein in IQ level

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023: Have you ever met a child android developer? Well, we guess you must have heard about them. Here we will take about an 8-year-old android developer who has high IQ than Albert Einstein and have written 2 books at such a small age. Rishi Shiv Prasanna is the boy who has developed 3 apps for the Android store and yesterday he was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday felicitated 11 children and Rishi Shiv Prasanna was one of them.

Rishi Shiv Prasanna beats Albert Einstein

Do you know, Rishi has been verified with an IQ of 180 which is much higher than the average benchmark (85-115)? And it is far higher than the benchmark for highly intelligent individuals which is 130. Rishi even beats Albert Einstein who had an IQ of 160.

Mensa International

You will be surprised to know that Rishi is a member of Mensa International. He is one of the youngest members of this high-IQ society. He became a member of Mensa International at the age of 4 years and 5 months.

Prasanna's interest in Coding

Unlike other kids, Prasanna shows interest in the Solar system, universe, planets and more. By the age of 3, he was capable to talk about these things. You will be surprised to know that he learned how to read at the age of 2. Rishi once said that when he was 5, he learned to code and developed many user-friendly apps. He is one of the youngest Google-certified Android developers and has developed 3 apps.

Apps developed by Rishi

He published three apps on the app store when he was 6, they are; IQ Test App (for kids), IQ Test App and CHB (COVID help for Bangaloreans). Apart from coding and reading, he has written two books too; Learn Vitamins with Harry Potter and Elements Of Earth.

