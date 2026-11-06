Practice CBSE 12th Biology sample paper for a better score

Biology is one of the important paper for the Class 12 Science stream students and those who are preparing for medical entrance like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The students need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Biology along with Physics, Chemistry for core medical courses like MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing. Just months left for the CBSE 12th exam, the students need to practice atleast a sample paper daily to obtain a good score in Class 12 Biology.

CBSE 12th Biology paper pattern 2027

CBSE Class 12 Biology paper carries a total of 100 marks, split into 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical exam/ internal assessment. The duration of the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper is 3 hours.

Section A - 16 marks (16 questions carrying one mark each)

Section B - 10 marks (5 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each)

Section C - 21 marks (7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each)

Section D - 8 marks (2 data-based questions carrying 4 marks each)

Section E - 15 marks (3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each).

CBSE 12th Biology sample paper 2027: Download and practice

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 12th Biology by Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, students should download and practice that may help them to get a good percentile.

How to download CBSE 12th Biology sample paper at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Biology sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 12th Biology sample paper, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 12 Biology sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th Biology sample paper PDF will be available for download, save it and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 12 Biology sample paper PDF link

CBSE 12th Biology sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th Biology sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release update

CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 will be released soon. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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