PM Vidyalaxmi offers collateral-free education loans up to 7.5 lakh; know who can apply

New Delhi:

The students who wish to apply for education loans for pursuing higher education in India and abroad can apply for The PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme. The scheme is offered by scheduled commercial banks, co-operative banks, RRBs and private banks. Under the scheme, the students will get collateral and guarantor free loans for up to 7.5 lakhs for pursuing higher education in India and abroad.



This scheme was launched under the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 by the Government of India with the aim of helping students access financial support for higher education. The Ministry of Education through its official X handle said that eligible students can get education loans without collateral and without a guarantor. “If you have taken admission in a selected institution, you can avail an education loan under PM Vidyalaxmi without collateral and without a guarantor.”

How to apply for the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme?

Here are the 3 simple steps to apply for an educational loan under the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme -

Registration- Students must register on the PM-Vidyalaxmi portal by providing essential details as mentioned in the registration form.

Fill up a single form- Students have to fill the Common Education Loan Application Form with necessary details. After filling the form, the applicant can apply for an educational loan as per their need and eligibility.

Submit application to bank- students can submit their loan application to banks as per their convenience.

Provisions under the scheme

Under the scheme, eligible students can avail education loans of up to Rs. 7.5 lakh with a 75 percent credit guarantee, allowing them to finance higher education without the need to furnish collateral or arrange for a third-party guarantor. The provision is aimed at improving access to quality higher education by reducing financial barriers for students.

To further support economically weaker sections, students belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs. 8 lakh are eligible for a 3 percent interest subvention, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions. This benefit is intended to reduce the overall repayment burden during the course of study.

The Ministry of Education has advised applicants to verify whether their chosen institution is included in the list of Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) before submitting their applications.

Students are also encouraged to carefully go through the eligibility norms, the list of participating banks, required documentation, loan application process, and other key guidelines available on the official portal to ensure a smooth application process and avoid delays.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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