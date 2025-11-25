PM Modi urges for a 10-year pledge to reverse Macaulay's 'slavery education system': Who was he? Know here PM Modi said, "Macaulay broke our self-confidence through his English Education Act of 1835 and threw the Indian education system into dustbin. The English Education Act made us belief that to achieve, one must adopt western education system."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged every Indian to take a 10-year pledge to reverse Lord Macaulay's 'enslaved Indian education system' before the 200th anniversary of his infamous English Education Act of 1835. PM Narendra Modi today hoisted the sacred flag at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Macaulay broke our self-confidence through his English Education Act of 1835 and threw the Indian education system into dustbin. The English Education Act made us belief that to achieve, one must adopt western education system."

"Lord Ram embodies a complete value system. Ram resides in every Indian home and in the hearts of every Indian. The mindset of mental slavery has become so pervasive that even Lord Ram was at times dismissed as imaginary. If we resolve ourselves, we can break free from this mental bondage. Nothing can stop us from achieving the dream of a developed India by 2047," PM Modi said. He added, "India is the mother of democracy. We must emerge from the shackles of the colonial mindset."

Who was Lord Macaulay?

British historian and politician Thomas Babington Macaulay introduced the English Education Act of 1835 to educate small upper-class elite with western education system. The education system aims to prioritize Western learning over the traditional Indian education system and to create a enslaved Indian class with Western mindset.

What was Lord Macaulay's English Education Act of 1835?

The English Education Act priorities Western education and make English as the only medium of teaching in schools and colleges

Macaulay ordered East India Company to stop funding for printing Sanskrit and Arabic books

The aim of Lord Macaulay's English Education Act was to create a class of Indians who will have British mindset despite their native origins.

Macaulay's minute of 1835 proposed Downward Filtration Theory that suggested providing education only to small upper-class elite with a belief that they would influence the masses with Westernised education system.

