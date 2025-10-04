PM Modi unveils youth-focused initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 crore; launches PM-SETU for ITIs Prime Minister Modi also launched Bihar's new Chief Minister's Nischay Self-Help Allowance Scheme, under which five lakh graduates will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled various youth-focused initiatives worth over ₹62,000 crore. The prime minister launched PM-SETU (Prime Minister's Skill and Employment Transformation through Advanced ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of ₹60,000 crore. Under this scheme, 1,000 government ITIs across the country will be upgraded to a hub-and-spoke model, comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs. Each hub will be connected to an average of four spokes, creating clusters equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern trades, digital learning systems, and incubation facilities.

Prime Minister Modi also launched Bihar's new Chief Minister's Nischay Self-Help Allowance Scheme, under which five lakh graduates will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Jan Nayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University in Bihar to promote industry-oriented courses and vocational education. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities at four universities in Bihar and inaugurated the new campus of NIT Patna in Bihta.

The prime minister felicitated 46 all-India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes at the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh today, the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "The demand of the 21st century is that, keeping in mind the needs of the nation, we must rapidly advance local talent, local resources, local skills and local knowledge. Our thousands of ITIs have a vital role to play in this."

Today's ceremony is a symbol of the importance that modern India places on skill development. Two major initiatives for education and skill enhancement have also been launched today for the youth across the country. The idea behind this convocation is that unless we give dignity to labour, and accord respect in public life to those who work with skill and dedication, those with talent and capability might feel undervalued," he said.