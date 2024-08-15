Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
PM Modi big announcement on Independence Day: '75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years'

PM Modi said that he was surprised to know that Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 9:30 IST
Picture for representational purposes
Image Source : FILE Picture for representational purposes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day announced that as many as 75000 new medical seats will be created in the next five years.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi said that even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend "lakhs and crores" on medical education abroad, he said. "In the last 10 years we have increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh," Modi said.

"Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. "So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years," Modi added.

