Patna schools to remain closed till January 11 due to cold wave

Patna:

Amid the ongoing cold waves, all government and private schools upto Class 8 in Bihar's Patna will remain closed till January 11. The Classes from 9th standard onwards may continue between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm. The special classes/ exams being held for pre-board/ board exams shall be exempted, read the circular by Patna DM.

State-wise school closure list due to cold wave

Punjab

School holidays for all government and private institutions in Punjab have been extended till January 13. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X, "Taking note of the health and safety of children and staff due to increasing cold and fog in the state, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 13. Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 14 as per regular days." The schools in Punjab were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 8.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools up to Class 8 have been ordered closed in several districts amid cold wave and dense fog conditions. District administrations in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10 in view of the dense fog and severe cold conditions.

The directive applies to all recognised schools in the district, including those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other educational boards.

Noida District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in an official order, "The order applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district. The decision has been taken in compliance with the directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in mind student safety amid prevailing weather conditions."

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, in view of the extreme cold wave in the district, all private schools in Ghaziabad district affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and other boards (from Nursery to Class 8) will remain completely closed for students from January 7, 2026, to January 10, 2026. Therefore, all principals/headmasters of all private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and other boards are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the above orders," the order read.

Delhi

In Delhi, several schools are already observing their scheduled winter vacations, though authorities have indicated that extensions may be considered if severe cold and dense fog continue. Education departments have advised parents and students to stay updated through official notifications issued by district administrations and school authorities, as reopening dates may vary based on local weather conditions.