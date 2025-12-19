Patna school timings revised due to dense fog | Check details here The temperature in Patna has dipped in the past few days, with many areas also reporting a dense fog that has reduced the visibility, affecting transportation and vehicular movements.

Patna:

The district magistrate in Patna on Thursday ordered revised the school timings in the district in view of the dense fog and a drop in temperature. As per the revised timings, all schools, both private and government, have been instructed to operate between 9 am and 4.30 pm.

However, it said that classes that will have pre-board or board exams will operate as per the usual timings. It also said that the order will remain in effect till December 25.

The temperature in Patna has dipped in the past few days, with many areas also reporting a dense fog that has reduced the visibility, affecting transportation and vehicular movements. The weather department has warned that the temperature will remain on the lower side and also said there will near-zero visibility, advising people to remain inside their residences and avoid going outside.

Temperature dips, dense fog engulfs North India

Temperatures have dipped in North India, with many regions reporting dense fog. In Delhi-NCR, dense fog and cloudy mornings have affected air, rail and road traffic, and the weather department has warned that this will likely continue for a week.

It has also said that dense fog will continue in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana for the next few days. Additionally, dense fog will also continue in parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and northeast India.

"Dense fog conditions likely over Northeast India during 19th -21st Himachal Pradesh during 19th-20th, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-20th December. Cold Day at a few places with severe cold day at isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 2 days," it said.

"Cold Day to Severe cold day conditions very likely over isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th. Cold Day conditions very likely over isolated places over Uttarakhand on 19th & 20th December," it added.