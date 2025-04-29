Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Schools closed today in these states | Check list here Parshuram Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 29. To mark the occasion, several states across India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat, have declared a school holiday.

New Delhi:

As Parshuram Jayanti approaches, many students and parents are eager to know about school holidays in their regions. This year, Parshuram Jayanti is being observed on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Several states across India have declared a school holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Parshuram, revered as the Brahmin warrior avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated for his devotion, valor, and commitment to upholding Dharma. His birth anniversary is observed with prayers and religious ceremonies across several states. In Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, Parshuram Jayanti holds particular significance, leading to closures of government offices, banks, and schools.

Based on previous trends and the latest government notifications, here is the list of states where schools are expected to remain closed on April 29, 2025:

Punjab - The Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday on April 29, 2025, for Parshuram Jayanti. All educational institutions, including schools, will remain closed. Haryana - Haryana has officially announced a public holiday for Maharshi Parshuram Jayanti. All schools across the state will observe a closure on April 29, 2025. Rajasthan - In Rajasthan, April 29, 2025, has been declared a public holiday as per the official calendar. Government offices, banks, and all schools will remain shut. Uttar Pradesh - Parshuram Jayanti is recognized as a significant cultural event in Uttar Pradesh. It is marked as a restricted holiday in many parts of the state. Some schools may remain closed depending on individual holiday schedules, while others may remain open. Madhya Pradesh - Madhya Pradesh has declared April 29, 2025, as a public holiday for Maharshi Parshuram Jayanti. Most schools and educational institutions will be closed. Himachal Pradesh - Himachal Pradesh has also announced a public holiday for Parshuram Jayanti. All educational institutions, including schools, will observe the holiday. Gujarat - In Gujarat, Maharshi Parshuram Jayanti is recognized as a public holiday. Schools will remain closed on April 29, 2025. Bihar - The Bihar Education Department’s 2025 holiday calendar does not explicitly list Parshuram Jayanti as a holiday. Students and parents are advised to check directly with their local school authorities for confirmation. Maharashtra - Parshuram Jayanti is observed as a public holiday in Maharashtra. However, school closures may vary by district. While government offices and schools in regions with a larger devotee population are expected to remain closed, other areas may see schools functioning normally.

Note: Parshuram Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated with devotion across many parts of India. While several states have announced a school holiday, local variations may occur. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school notices or local authorities.