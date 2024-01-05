Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: More than one crore students, parents, and teachers registered for 7th edition

Follow us on Image Source : MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations are underway

The registration process for the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is underway. According to the latest update, the government portal has made a record this year. Over one crore registrations have been received till today on the MyGov portal. This shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in the distinctive event and interact with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

A post has been shared by the news agency, ANI, on the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). The news agency writes 'Over 1 crore students, parents and teachers have registered for the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024 till today. The registration process began on December 11, 2023, and the last date to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 is January 12: Ministry of Education.

The last date of the registration process is 12th January. As of now, over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers and around 2 Lakh parents have registered so far, according to the information shared by the Ministry of Education.

How to apply online for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program?

For registration, first of all, students and parents should visit the official website innovateindia.mygov.in

Click on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' under the 'latest section' on the homepage

Now a new window will appear on the screen

Login with your mobile number or email ID

Fill out the application form and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

When will PPC 2024 be conducted?

This year, the 7th edition of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Interaction Programme will be held on 29 January 2024, from 11 am onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Around 4,000 participants will get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister in the programme. Two students and a teacher from each of the States and Union Territories and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event. About 2,050 participants shall be selected based on their Questions on the MyGov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.