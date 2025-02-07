Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to be held in new format, Deepika Padukone among others to join PM Modi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with students, parents, and teachers, sharing valuable insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal growth. This year, the prime minister will be seen in a new avatar in his eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. This year, the programme will be broadcast in a new format at Sundar Nursery on February 10. The interactive programme will feature renowned personalities from diverse fields. From Mental Health to Technology, Top experts to join PPC 2025 to guide students on key aspects of life and learning. The programme will be telecasted in eight episodes. The names of the renowned personalities who will join the programme are as follows.

Celebrities who will join PPC 2025 this year are as follows:

When and Where PPC 2025 will be telecasted?

PPC 2025 is scheduled for February 10, 2025, at 11 am on multiple platforms including DD, Swayam, Swayam Prabha, PMO YouTube channel and the social media channels of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of I&B ensuring that viewers across the nation can participate in this enriching experience. It is conducted annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. Participants will have a chance to ask questions to the prime minister during the interactive session. Selected questions may feature in the event. Students participating in these sessions were drawn through a process of selection from the states / UTs, different educational organisations and national-level school competitions.

This year, 36 students from all states/UTs have been selected from Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya to engage directly with the Prime Minister. Some of the participants are alumni of the PRERANA school programme, wand inners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha. Students participating in these sessions were also drawn through a process of selection from the States / UTs, different educational organisations and national-level school competitions.

PPC 2025 will be held in eight-episodes

PPC 2025 will comprise eight episodes. These episodes, focussing on varied issues include:

Sports & Discipline: M C Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will talk about goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.

M C Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will talk about goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline. Mental Health: Deepika Padukone will discuss the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Deepika Padukone will discuss the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression. Nutrition: Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar will highlight healthy eating habits and the role of quality sleep in academic success. Revant Himatsingka, known as Food Farmer, will provide insights into leading a healthy lifestyle.

Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar will highlight healthy eating habits and the role of quality sleep in academic success. Revant Himatsingka, known as Food Farmer, will provide insights into leading a healthy lifestyle. Technology & Finance: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a tool for smarter learning and financial literacy.

Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a tool for smarter learning and financial literacy. Creativity & Positivity: Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to visualize and release negative thoughts, fostering a positive mindset.

Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to visualize and release negative thoughts, fostering a positive mindset. Mindfulness & Mental Peace: Sadhguru will share practical mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and focus.

Sadhguru will share practical mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and focus. Stories of Success: Toppers of various exams like UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE etc alongwith participants from previous edition of PPC will share how Pariksha Pe Charcha had influenced their preparation strategies and kept them motivated.

This year, the programme has received more than 5 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. The online registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 started on December 14, 2024 and concluded on January 14, 2025.