Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi advises students to include superfoods in diet; know foods to eat and avoid

PM Modi on Monday interacted with students as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. In its eighth edition of PPC, PM Modi is addressing exam stress-related queries of students. This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will feature eight series of episodes, with prominent personalities sharing their expertise on various topics related to life and learning. During the discussion, PM Modi advised students to include superfoods in their diet to stay healthy and full of nutrition. He also talked about the portion sizes and foods to eat and avoid for healthy living of students.

Superfoods to include in the diet

1. Millets: Millets, a group of small-grained cereals, offer numerous health benefits for students. Common types include ragi, jowar, bajra, and foxtail millet. Rich in fiber, protein, and minerals, millets help improve digestion, boost energy levels, and support healthy weight management. They also contain antioxidants that enhance cognitive function and memory, making them an excellent addition to a student's diet.

2023 has been proclaimed the “International Year of Millet” by the United Nations at the initiative of the Indian government. The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare aims to promote the cultivation and consumption of millet on a larger scale and bring it to the entire world.

2. Til: Sesame seeds, also known as til, offer numerous health benefits for students. Rich in antioxidants, calcium, and vitamin E, it helps improve cognitive function, memory, and concentration. It also supports healthy bone growth, boosts energy levels, and enhances skin and hair health. Additionally, til's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce stress and anxiety, making it an excellent addition to a student's diet.

3. Carrots: Carrots are a nutrient-rich superfood that offers numerous health benefits for students. High in vitamin A, carrots improve vision, boost immunity, and enhance cognitive function. They also contain fiber, antioxidants, and minerals that support healthy digestion, energy levels, and skin health. Eating carrots regularly can even help reduce stress and anxiety, making them an excellent snack for students to stay focused and productive.

Foods to eat and avoid for students

Foods to Eat

Brain-boosting foods: nuts (walnuts, almonds), seeds (pumpkin, sunflower), and fatty fish (salmon, sardines).

Complex carbohydrates: Whole grains (brown rice, quinoa), fruits (berries, apples), and vegetables (leafy greens, broccoli)

Protein-rich foods: eggs, lean meats (chicken, turkey), legumes (lentils, chickpeas), and dairy products (milk, yogurt).

Healthy fats: Avocados, olive oil, and coconut oil

Hydrating foods: Water-rich fruits (watermelon, cucumbers) and vegetables (celery, tomatoes)

Foods to Avoid:

Processed and packaged foods: chips, cookies, sugary snacks, and frozen meals

Sugary drinks: Soda, energy drinks, and sweetened teas/coffees

Refined carbohydrates: maida, white bread, sugary cereals, and processed pasta

Fried and high-sodium foods: Fried chicken, french fries, and processed meats (hot dogs, sausages)

Caffeine and energy drinks: Excessive consumption can lead to jitters, anxiety, and sleep deprivation.

Since the beginning of Pariksha Pe Charcha in 2018, PPC has evolved into a nationwide movement, garnering a staggering 3.56 crore registrations for its 8th edition in 2025. This also marks a significant increase from the seventh edition, which saw 2.26 crore registrations, reflecting a remarkable surge of 1.3 crore registrations.

