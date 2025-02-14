Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Next episode with Sadhguru on how to keep calm and cool during exams

Follow us on Image Source : X/MYGOV 5th episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Next in the series is a chat with the renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru. In the fifth episode of PPC, he will guide students on how to keep calm and cool during the exams. The 5th episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will be live-streamed tomorrow, February 5, 2025.

In the show, he will also share his wisdom on making learning playful and nurturing a balanced, vibrant mind. With a focus on mindfulness and inner balance, he will help students manage stress and approach exams with clarity and confidence. The promo of the episode has been released on PM Modi's YouTube channel.

While providing the update on the next series of PPC 2025, the Ministry of Education wrote on X, ''The 5th episode of #ParikshaPeCharcha2025 will enlighten students on the Miracle of Mind, in which @SadhguruJV will share insights on making learning playful and cultivating a balanced, vibrant mind. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, with his vision of a Viksit Bharat, emphasizes the role of youth in shaping the nation's future. He believes that true progress comes not only from academic excellence but also from inner growth. With self-awareness and mindfulness, young minds can develop clarity, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose. Tune in to the 5th episode of #PPC2025 on 15th February at 10:00 AM.''

The fourth edition of the programme was telecasted today, February 14. In this episode, Nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal, and health influencer Revant Himatsingka, also known as ‘Foodpharmer’, shared valuable tips for students on how to manage exam stress with mindful eating.

The first episode featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at Sundar Nursery, and in the second episode, the renowned actress Deepika Padukone shared tips on maintaining good mental health and suggested fun activities to beat exam stress.

The third episode featured YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as "Technical Guruji" and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, who shared their valuable insights on the role of gadgets during exams, highlighting their benefits and potential drawbacks during their technology masterclass.

