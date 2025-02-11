Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
  Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Deepika Padukone to discuss about mental health with students, teaser out | WATCH

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: In the first episode of PPC, Deepika Padukone will discuss mental health with students. The episode will air at 10 a.m. on February 12. Watch the teaser here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 11, 2025 10:57 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 11:09 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : X Deepika Padukone

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The 8th edition of PPC is being conducted in a new format and style, with more personalities involved to address students preparing for this year's Board examinations. The event includes eight episodes covering topics such as Sports & Discipline, Mental Health, Nutrition, Technology & Finance, Creativity & Positivity, Mindfulness & Mental Peace, and Success Stories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared valuable insights on exam stress, leadership, time management, and self-improvement in the inaugural episode.

Recently, the Ministry of Education provided an update on the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 series. According to the government, the second episode will be aired on February 12, 2025, at 10 am. In a post on X, MyGov stated, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is addressing mental health! Actor and mental health advocate @deepikapadukone is here to remind you: Chill, don’t drill before exams. Don't miss the first episode of this special edition of #PPC2025, airing on February 12 at 10 AM!"

In the teaser, Deepika Padukone is seen engaging in a conversation with students about mental health. She emphasizes the importance of self-expression and recommends practising journaling. Padukone also shares her personal experience of overcoming depression and how it has helped her lead a fulfilling life.

Watch Teaser

This year, 36 students from all State and UT, have been selected from State/UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.

According to official data, this year, the programme has received an overwhelming response. Over 5 crore participants applied for this year's programme exemplifying its status as a Jan Andolan, inspiring collective celebration of learning. Last year, the programme received around 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal.

