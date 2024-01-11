Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Registrations to close tomorrow, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : MYGOVTPORTAL Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 registration closing tomorrow, January 12

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is going to close the registration window for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024 soon. Students, parents, and teachers who are interested in participating in this event and yet have not applied are advised to register at the earliest by visiting the official website of MyGov, innovateindia1.mygov.in. The registration process was started on December 11. Parents, teachers and students from classes 6 to 12 can become a part of this contest by applying online. It should be noted that tomorrow, January 12 is the last date to register for this program. Here are easy steps to register online for the PPC 2024.

How to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024?

Visit the official website, innovateindia.mygov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' flashing on the homepage It will redirect you to a login window Enter your details and fill out the application form Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

Two ways to participate in PPC 2024

Students have two ways to participate in this contest - Self Participation and Participation through Teacher login. The competition is open to the students of classes 6 to 8. Parents, and Teachers are also eligible to participate in this contest and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them. Students can also submit their questions to the prime minister in 500 maximum words.

According to the official information, more than 181.16 lakh students, 13.52 lakh teachers, and 4.74 lakh parents have applied till date for the seventh edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha Contest.

This programme is conducted annually by the government to help students bid farewell to exam stress and embrace inspiration for success. The programme holds an interaction between students and teachers who are allowed to meet and communicate with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.