Over 50% of parents want extended Diwali holidays as Delhi-NCR AQI hits 555

New Delhi:

Over 50 per cent of parents in the national capital sought an extended Diwali school holiday as Delhiites are experiencing increasingly toxic air quality each day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 555 mark. The findings come from a LocalCircles survey that showed 53 per cent of parents want all Delhi NCR administrations to announce a common school smog break from November 10 to 15 in advance. As per the survey, 74 per cent of parents want physical classes off during the smog break, while 62 per cent want online classes to continue. The survey received over 38,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

How polluted air affects a child?

A Central Pollution Control Board study conducted with the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute found that 43.5 per cent of the Delhi children had reduced lung function, against 25.7 per cent of the rural children. Nearly one in three Delhi children, 32.1 per cent, reported a respiratory symptom in the preceding three months, against 18.2 per cent of the control group.

Delhi children recorded roughly 1.8 times the upper respiratory symptoms and twice the lower respiratory symptoms of the controls and two and a half times the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, at 6.7 per cent against 2.7 per cent. The symptoms were sharpest in winter, when particulate levels are at their highest.

WFH advisory in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, though there is no official direction on school closure, all private and government offices have been directed in the national capital region to operate with 50 per cent of the staff strength and allow the rest to work from home (WFH) under efforts to curb pollution and keep the air quality index (AQI) under check in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said.

The order dated October 30 will be applicable to all offices except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible. Furthermore, the CAQM also imposed restrictions on demolition and outdoor construction activities across the Delhi-NCR, except for projects related to railways, metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, and national security and defence-related activities. This order, the CAQM said, will be applicable in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Noida from November 5 to 20.

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