Supreme Court to hear tomorrow plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

Plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the top court said today. The offline board exams are scheduled to be conducted by various boards, including the CBSE Board, this year.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.

