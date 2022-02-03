Odisha schools, colleges, universities set to reopen on Monday as Covid cases dip | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schoolchildren undergo thermal screening amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Covid-19 cases dipped in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday said that schools from classes 8 to 12, colleges, other technical education institutions, and hostels will reopen from February 7th.

Odisha Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that physical classes for students up to class 7 will begin from February 14.

The students will have an option to attend classes online, offline or hybrid mode, said Mahapatra. The educational institutions in the states were shut on January 10 owing to the third wave of the pandemic. The educational institutions would be suggested to hold bridge courses, short-term courses, doubt-clearing classes and other such sessions to make up for the study losses incurred by the students, he said.

"If required, the institutions may shorten the summer vacation," he said. Mohapatra said students of KG to class 9 will be promoted to the next class on the basis of classroom assessment, while students of classes 10 and 12 will have to appear in exams conducted by the respective boards.

