NTA to hold nationwide mock drill tomorrow ahead of NEET-UG re-exam, deploys over 2 lakh security personnel

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said it will conduct a nationwide mock drill on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination the day after as part of its preparations to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the test. The NTA also issued a statement in this regard, saying it is fully prepared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on Sunday (June 21) with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials.

NEET-UG re-exam: Check timing

The re-examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm, it said.

The NTA further added that the re-exam involves close coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration, with 674 city coordinators overseeing city-level operations and 6,669 observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres.

Centre superintendents and invigilators have been appointed at every examination centre. In all, over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination, the NTA said.

NTA issues advisory for students on admit cards

Earlier in the day, the NTA said that it is sending reminder SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, while cautioning students against fraudulent messages and fake communications.

The NEET-UG exam for admissions into medical courses was originally held on May 3 this year, but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating this issue.

NTA sends nreminder SMS and emails to candidates

"NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a public advisory on X. The agency informed that legitimate SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID "NICPEP," and emails would originate from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in." It also reiterated that only the official website for this process is http://neet.nta.nic.in; candidates are encouraged to enter this URL directly into their browsers. The NTA will NEVER ask for any payment, send exam papers, answer keys, or 'leaked' material, or share your admit card via a link," the advisory said, adding, "If you receive any such message, do not click.Report it."

The NTA also mentioned that it would now send exam updates and centre information to candidates directly via WhatsApp for the re-examination.

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