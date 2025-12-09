NTA SWAYAM admit card 2025 out at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; how to download SWAYAM admit card 2025: The candidates who will appear for SWAYAM exam can check and download hall ticket on the official NTA SWAYAM portal- exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. SWAYAM will be held on December 11, 12, 13, and 14.

New Delhi:

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card has been released, the candidates who will appear for SWAYAM exam can check and download hall ticket on the official NTA SWAYAM portal- exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. SWAYAM will be held on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025.

NTA SWAYAM hall ticket 2025: How to download at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

Visit the official website- exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

Click on NTA SWAYAM admit card pdf link

NTA SWAYAM admit card will be available for download

Save NTA SWAYAM admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SWAYAM hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

NTA SWAYAM exam 2026 centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NTA SWAYAM exam 2025, please visit the official website- exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.