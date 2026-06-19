NTA issues safety advisory ahead of NEET re-exam 2026; sends WhatsApp updates on admit cards

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) re-exam aspirants who have not downloaded their admit card are getting reminder SMS messages, emails and WhatsApp notifications to download their admit cards for re-NEET scheduled for June 21, 2026. NTA has also cautioned students against fraudulent messages and how to identify fake communications.

NEET re-exam safety advisory and admit card updates

How to know it's from NTA

Only from our verified account: +91 78279 80287

Look for the blue verified tick + name "National Testing Agency"

A number without the blue tick is NOT NTA — even if it uses our name.

How to know it's fraudulent messages

This is a broadcast-only channel. We will not ask you to reply, share OTPs/personal details, or pay. Any "NTA" message that does is fraud. NTA never sends papers, answer keys or "leaked" material, and never asks for payment, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

NTA on NEET re-test admit card

The candidates can download NEET re-test admit card on neet.nta.nic.in. The May 3 admit card is no longer valid.

NEET UG re-exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NEET re-test admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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