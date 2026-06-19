NTA deploys 6,669 observers for NEET UG re-exam on June 21; Aadhaar and CCTV checks made mandatory

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a comprehensive set of security and monitoring measures for the smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. The agency has significantly strengthened its operational framework to ensure that the examination is conducted without any irregularities and that candidates are provided with a fair testing environment.

To oversee the examination process across the country, the NTA has deployed a large network of officials and supervisory personnel. A total of 674 City Coordinators will monitor city-level operations, while 6,669 Observers have been assigned to independently supervise examination centres. In addition, Centre Superintendents and Invigilators will remain stationed at every examination venue to ensure adherence to examination protocols.

Multi-layered security framework put in place

The NTA has implemented an extensive security architecture aimed at safeguarding every stage of the examination process, from the handling of confidential materials to candidate verification and real-time monitoring. Under the new arrangements, examination materials will be transported and handled through a sealed and highly secure chain-of-custody mechanism. The agency has also mandated the use of GPS-enabled vehicles, accompanied by police escorts, for the movement of sensitive examination materials to designated locations. To strengthen surveillance, all examination centres will remain under CCTV monitoring. Live feeds from these centres will be linked to centralised control rooms, enabling authorities to keep a close watch on examination-related activities throughout the day.

Aadhaar authentication, frisking to prevent malpractices

As part of efforts to curb impersonation and unfair practices, candidates will undergo Aadhaar-based biometric authentication before entering examination centres. The NTA believes this step will significantly reduce the possibility of identity fraud during the examination. Candidates will also be subjected to mandatory frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors. Additional manpower and enhanced screening infrastructure have been deployed across centres to ensure that prohibited items do not enter examination premises. The agency will further rely on centralised monitoring systems that allow authorities to track examination activities in real time and swiftly address any emerging concerns.

Coordination with local administration

Apart from NTA officials, district administrations, local police units and escort teams have been integrated into the examination security plan. Their role will be particularly crucial in ensuring the safe transportation and custody of confidential examination materials. Authorities have stated that the coordinated approach is designed to strengthen accountability at every level and eliminate vulnerabilities in the examination process.

Why these measures matter

The enhanced security arrangements come amid increasing emphasis on maintaining the credibility and integrity of large-scale competitive examinations. With lakhs of medical aspirants expected to appear for the re-examination, the NTA is focusing on technology-driven monitoring, strict verification mechanisms and close coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure a seamless examination experience. The agency has urged candidates to follow examination guidelines carefully, carry valid identification documents and report to their allotted centres well before the reporting time to avoid inconvenience.

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