No language to be imposed on any state under three-language formula: Education Ministry tells Rajya Sabha The Education Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that no language will be imposed on any state under the language formula. It is clarified that the languages learned by the children will be based on their choices of states.

Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha that no language will be imposed on any state under the three-language formula. According to the Ministry, languages learned by the children will be chosen by the states and students themselves, promoting flexibility and autonomy.

What is three language formula?

The three-language formula is a language learning policy, first introduced in 1968 by the Ministry of Education of the Government of India in consultation with the states. This policy recommends that students learn three languages - their mother tongue or regional language, English, and a modern Indian language.

The new Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes the three-language formula policy, encouraging students to learn at least three languages that suit their regional and cultural needs.