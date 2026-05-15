NEET-UG re-exam date OUT: Will NTA issue new admit card, exam centre? Anxious students seek answer

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday made a major announcement on NEET-UG re-exam date and said the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted on June 21, nearly two weeks after the medical entrance examination was cancelled over alleged paper leaks. In a post on X, the NTA said, "NEET (UG) 2026 -- Examination Date Announced. The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026."

The NTA also urged candidates and parents to rely only on official communication channels for updates related to the examination.

In the meanwhile, the NEET students are confused about whether the NTA will release new admit card with new exam centre or they will appear for the exam with old admit card on previous examination centre.

Here's what students said:

One student said, “Students already destroyed by paper leak, cancellation, CBI probe and now this? No extra prep time, no city change, overlapping exams, mental health in crisis.”

Another student said, “As a student, this breaks me. We study every day with full dedication, but because of paper leaks, cancellations, and pressure, our future feels like a joke. That 17-year-old could have been any one of us.”

https://x.com/TanmayKOfficial/status/2055153016609939962

In this regard, the NTA said it will issue new admit cards, city intimation slips, and assign exam centres for the re-test. Fresh admit cards and city intimation slips will be released for all students at neet.nta.nic.in. The syllabus and exam pattern will remain the same as the original, cancelled exam.

Dharmendra Pradhan in a press conference said the new admit card will be issued on or before June 14. He added that the students will get extra 15 minutes. “They will get the right to choose exam centre according to their choice. The exam will be held in computer-based-test mode from next year,” he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan urged the students not to fall for rumours surrounding the NEET examination controversy and added that the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee had been implemented, but acknowledged that a breakdown in the chain of command had occurred.