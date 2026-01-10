NEET UG syllabus 2026 out; check NTA's advisory ahead of registration NEET UG 2026: The candidates can check and download NEET UG exam syllabus on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Know how to download NEET exam syllabus 2026.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) 2026 syllabus has been released, the candidates can check and download NEET UG exam syllabus on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG syllabus 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET UG syllabus 2026 PDF link. NEET UG 2026 subject-wise detailed syllabus will appear on the screen for download, save NEET UG syllabus 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download NEET UG syllabus 2026 PDF

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG syllabus 2026 PDF link

NEET UG subject-wise syllabus will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET UG syllabus 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET UG registration 2026 will commence soon, NTA has released detailed advisory for NEET aspirants on updation of Aadhaar Card/ UDID Card/ Category Certificate before filing of online application form.

Aadhaar Card- All the candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Photograph

Address

Biometric Information (wherever applicable)

Candidates requiring any correction or update in their Aadhaar details may do so by following the UIDAI guidelines. For Aadhaar update related services, candidates may visit the official UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- Candidates are advised that UDID Card is valid, updated and renewed, as required.

Category Certificate- Candidates are (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) is updated and valid, as mentioned on the NTA website.

How can I register for NEET UG 2026?

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG 2026 registration form'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2026 application form for future reference.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.