NEET UG registration 2026 to close soon at neet.nta.nic.in; steps to apply

New Delhi:

Just three days left to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026), as the registration window will be closed on March 8, 2026. The candidates who wish to apply can do so on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

To apply for NEET UG 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET application process link. Enter details in the NEET application form and upload required documents. Pay NEET UG application fee and click on submit. Save NEET UG application form PDF and take a print out.

How to apply for NEET UG 2026

Visit the official website. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'New Registration' link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details to generate an application number and password.

Log in to complete the application form.

Fill in the required details

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the completed form for future reference.

Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700 for this examination. General EWS and OBC-NCL candidates will have to pay Rs 1,600 as the application fee. SC, ST, PwBD, and third-gender candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

For foreign candidates, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 9,500.

What's new in NEET UG 2026?

The NTA has updated the registration process with key security features:

Aadhaar eKYC: Now required for identity verification.

Live Photo: You must capture a live photo during submission, which is compared to your Aadhaar photo.

City Selection: Exam centers are now assigned based on your provided permanent/present address.

NEET UG exam date 2026

NEET UG 2026 examination will be held on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam duration will be 180 minutes (three hours). Candidates have been advised to reach their allotted examination centres well in advance to complete all pre-examination formalities.

The NTA has clarified that the NEET UG 2026 application form can be submitted only in online mode. Applications sent through any other mode will not be accepted.

NEET us held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions across India.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.