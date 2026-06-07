NEET UG re-exam city slip 2026 out at neet.nta.nic.in; check how to download

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) re-exam city slip has been released, the candidates can check and download re-exam city slip pdf on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET aspirants should note that city slip is not the admit card which will be released later. NEET is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

The NEET UG re-exam city slip login credentials are - application number, password. To download NEET re-exam city slip, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on city slip pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. NEET re-exam city slip pdf will appear on the screen for download, save NEET re-exam city slip pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam city slip pdf link

Use application number, password as the login credentials

NEET re-exam city slip pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET city slip pdf and take a print out

NEET re-exam admit card release date 2026

NEET UG re-exam admit card 2026 will be released three to four days before the exam. For the NEET exam 2026 to be held on June 21, the candidates can expect their admit card by June 17. NEET re-exam admit card once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

For details on NEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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