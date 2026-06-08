NEET UG re-test: Paper setters put under strict isolation until June 21 to prevent any leak

New Delhi:

With the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, authorities have adopted extraordinary security measures to ensure the integrity of the test. According to a report by The TImes of India experts involved in preparing the question paper have been placed under strict isolation, with their communication with the outside world heavily restricted until the examination is conducted. The move comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the earlier NEET UG exam, which sparked widespread concerns over the security of one of India's most important entrance tests.

Officials said individuals involved in preparing the re-exam paper, including question setters, moderators, translators and other key personnel, have been shifted to a secure location where they will remain under supervision until the examination is over.

The experts are not allowed to carry mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches or any other personal electronic devices. Access to the internet has also been restricted, while entry and exit from the facility are being closely monitored.

Authorities believe these measures will help eliminate any possibility of unauthorised access to the question paper before the exam.

Security measures strengthened after previous row

The strict arrangements follow the controversy that surrounded the earlier NEET UG examination, affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants across the country. Following the concerns raised over the examination process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly directed officials to plug every security gap and restore confidence in the system ahead of the re-test.

As a result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has significantly tightened protocols related to question paper preparation, storage and transportation.

Meanwhile, the NTA has dismissed recent claims circulating online that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination paper has already been leaked or is being sold. The agency described such reports as false and misleading, stating that the question paper is protected through multiple layers of security and encryption.

According to officials, advanced tracking systems, secure logistics and strict verification procedures are being used at every stage of the process to prevent any compromise of exam materials. Authorities have also said that law enforcement agencies and cybercrime teams are monitoring online platforms and social media accounts spreading rumours about alleged paper leaks.

Officials have urged students not to fall for misinformation and to rely only on official announcements regarding the examination. For lakhs of students preparing to appear for the re-test, the biggest challenge for authorities is not just conducting the exam smoothly but rebuilding trust in the process.

With paper setters isolated, digital access restricted and security protocols tightened, the June 21 examination is set to be conducted under a strict security framework.