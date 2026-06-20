NEET UG re-test: IAF Mi-17 choppers, CRPF, CISF personnel on standby as NTA holds mock drill today

New Delhi:

Ahead of the NEET UG re-test on Sunday, June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold a mock drill to review security and preparations for the medical entrance exam that has been mired in controversy following the cancellation of the previous test due to question paper leaks.

The Centre has roped in the Air Force this time to ensure foolproof security while transporting the question papers across the country. The same will be practised on Saturday during the drill across exam centres.

Air Force choppers, CRPF and CISF deployed

As part of the security exercise, question papers will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force to 18 nodal centres located across the capitals of different states. MI-17 helicopters will be used to transport the papers to these centres under a tightly monitored security arrangement.

Once the question papers reach the designated centres, their security will be handed over to central paramilitary forces. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will guard the papers and remain deployed until the examination process is completed.

In Delhi alone, 97 examination centres have been set up for the NEET re-exam. These centres include all Kendriya Vidyalayas in the national capital as well as select schools run by the Delhi government.

Time of mock drill

The mock drill is scheduled to begin at around 1:30 pm on Saturday across all centres. Media personnel will not be allowed inside the examination venues during the exercise.

The elaborate security measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination and preventing incidents such as paper leaks, which sparked controversy during the previous exam cycle.

In another step to curb misinformation and prevent the circulation of leaked content, the Centre has also blocked Telegram till June 22.

How students can report any irregularities in NEET exam

The NTA has also launched a dedicated portal where students and members of the public can report any suspicious activity related to the NEET re-exam. This includes claims of paper leaks, rumours, or attempts to spread misinformation.

Information shared through the portal will be examined by the agency as part of its efforts to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Also read: NTA deploys 6,669 observers for NEET UG re-exam on June 21; Aadhaar and CCTV checks made mandatory