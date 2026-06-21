NEET UG re-exam: Test begins for nearly 23 lakh candidates; security heightened across centres

New Delhi:

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination began at 2 pm on Sunday under heightened security measures across the country and at centres abroad. The re-test was ordered after the cancellation of the original examination held on May 3 following allegations of a question paper leak, which remains under investigation.

The examination will conclude at 5.15 pm, including an additional 15 minutes for candidates. It is being conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India, along with 14 centres overseas. Candidates appeared for the test in English and 12 Indian languages.

Security beefed up

To ensure transparency and prevent malpractice, the NTA put in place extensive security arrangements. More than 95,000 examination rooms were brought under CCTV surveillance. Officials said 1,38,560 cameras had been installed, with live monitoring taking place at the national, state and ministry levels. In addition, 51,311 jammers were deployed to prevent electronic cheating.

Students flag pressure

Many students noticed a significant increase in security compared with the previous examination. Kishan, a candidate appearing in Delhi, said the arrangements were much stricter this time.

"Security is tighter this time than last time. A lot has happened over the past one month. I have revised as much as I could, and now, I just want to write the exam. I only hope the exam is conducted fairly," he told PTI Videos.

Reflecting on the impact of the controversy on students, he added, "Everyone who took that exam was under immense pressure, especially the students who were on the verge of qualifying. Personally, I wasn't making the cut as my score was around 450, but no one can truly understand the pain of those who were actually getting selected. They are the ones who suffered the most."

Another candidate from Delhi, Sonia, said she felt more anxious before the re-examination than she had during the earlier test. She also pointed out that facilities such as drinking water and coolers had been provided this time and noted the stronger security arrangements.

"If such security arrangements had been in place the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lower, and students would not have had to face so much trouble," she said.

In Odisha, candidate Parthasarathi Raut expressed hope that the re-test would help him secure admission to a medical college and said he would give his best effort in the examination.

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