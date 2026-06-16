NEET UG re-exam 2026: Over 10 lakh download NEET admit cards; steps to download at neet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) re-exam admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per NTA, over 10 lakh students have downloaded their NEET admit cards in just 24 hours since the launch of admit card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards, well in time for the Examination, NTA in a post on X mentioned. NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

How to download NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026. To download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a print out.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

Telegram banned till June 22

Ahead of the NEET re-exam 2026, the Centre has banned the Telegram message app till June 22. "A direction under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2020 restricting access to Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22," the NTA release read. The direction was issued following the NTA's and the Ministry of Education's responses, as over the preceding weeks, channels were openly on the platform under the names 'Paper Leaked NEET', 'Re-NEET 2026', 'Private Mafia', 'Ree NEET Mafiaa', and others.

NTA portal launched for students, parents to report suspicious claims, unauthorised content

Earlier, NTA had launched a dedicated portal for students, parents, coaching institutes, and the public to report suspicious claims, unauthorised content, or fraudulent activities related to the NEET (UG)-2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

To ensure the integrity, transparency, and fairness of public examinations, the NTA has enabled the platform for reporting fake websites, paper leak claims, and other suspicious activities related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

In a post on social media, the NTA stressed that no individual has access to the question paper before the examination and advised aspirants to rely only on official sources for updates. "Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey. No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam. If you spot a fake website, a 'leaked paper' offer, or someone posing as an NTA official, report it. We've got your back," the agency said.

What to report

The NTA has urged candidates to immediately report any suspicious activity related to the examination, including:

Unauthorised websites, social media accounts, or messaging channels claiming access to the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper or answer key.

Individuals or groups claiming to provide examination content, leaked papers, or guaranteed results in exchange for money or other consideration.

Persons impersonating NTA officials, examination functionaries, or government representatives.

Any other activity or content intended to mislead, defraud, or create panic among candidates and their families.

Where to report

The NTA has asked candidates to report suspicious activities through its dedicated reporting portal and reminded them to verify all examination-related information only through the official NTA and NEET websites. "Users can submit details regarding the nature of the incident, the platform or channel where it was observed, the date and time of occurrence, and upload supporting evidence such as screenshots, links, or documents, wherever available," it said.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Telegram banned till June 22; government cites exam security concerns