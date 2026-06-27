NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 objection window to close at neet.nta.nic.in soon; steps to apply

New Delhi:

The last date to raise objection on NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 is June 28. The candidates who had appeared on NEET re-exam can raise objection on the answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee is Rs 200. "The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by June 28 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges will be accepted only through the website neet.nta.nic.in during the challenge window period," NTA release read. NEET UG re-exam answer key was earlier released on June 25, the re-test held on June 21.

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key. To raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, password

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET re-exam result date 2026

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET re-exam result 2026 once announced, candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The past year trends showed that NEET result was announced within 40 to 45 calendar days, in 2025, NEET re-exam was held on May 4 and the result got announced on June 14, within 41 calendar days. In 2024, the NEET exam was held on May 5 and the result got declared on June 4, while re-exam conducted on June 23 and the result were declared on June 30.

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years

2025 - June 14

2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.

2023 - June 13

2022 - September 7

2021 - November 1.

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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