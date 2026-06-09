NEET UG re-exam admit card date 2026: When will re-NEET hall ticket be out at neet.nta.nic.in?

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) re-exam admit card 2026 will be released soon. NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held from June 21, the candidates can expect their re-NEET hall ticket by June 17. The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026. To download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download NEET UG re-exam city slip 2026

NEET UG re-exam city slip 2026 is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG re-exam city slip login credentials are - application number, password. To download NEET re-exam city slip, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on city slip pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. NEET re-exam city slip pdf will appear on the screen for download, save NEET re-exam city slip pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam city slip pdf link

Use application number, password as the login credentials

NEET re-exam city slip pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET city slip pdf and take a print out.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

For details on NEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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