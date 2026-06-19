NEET UG re-exam 2026 to be held abroad; check exam city, centre, shift timings

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) re-exam is scheduled to held in abroad exam centre apart from India. As per NTA, NEET re-exam will be held in Riyadh on Sunday, June 21 from 11:30 am to 2:45 PM. "The exam centre for NEET re-exam in Riyadh will be International Indian School Riyadh (IISR), Boys Section, AI Hasan Ibn Ali Street, Exit 24, Rawdah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," NTA notification mentioned.

Reporting Time:

The candidates can report at Riyadh exam centre from 8:30 am (Saudi Time). The last time to report at Riyadh exam centre is 10:30 am (Saudi Time). The centre will not allow entry of candidates who report after 11 am.

Exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NEET re-test admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

NEET UG admit card reminder SMS from NTA

For candidates who have not downloaded the NEET re-test hall ticket, NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

How to know a message is genuinely from NTA

SMS would come from the official sender ID: NICPEP

Email would come from: no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in

The only official website is http://neet.nta.nic.in — type it into your browser yourself.

NTA will never

ask for any payment send exam papers, answer keys, or "leaked" material share your admit card via a link, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : OPINION | NEET: Ban on Telegram was necessary