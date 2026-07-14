NEET UG re-exam 2026 recorded response sheet released at neet.nta.nic.in; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2026 OMR answer sheet and recorded response has been released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who wish to raise objections on recorded response sheet can do so on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in till July 15. To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e- mail address given by the candidates at the time of registration of NEET (UG)-2026, NTA notification mentioned.

The facility allows candidates to compare the answers they marked during the examination with the responses captured by the OMR scanner. If they notice any discrepancy, they can challenge the recorded response by selecting the relevant question, choosing the option they believe they had marked, and submitting the claim online.

To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question at the time of submission. However, the NTA has stated that the amount will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid after verification.

How to download NEET re-exam response sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam response sheet link

NEET re-exam OMR sheet and recorded response sheet will appear on the screen for download

Save NEET re-exam OMR sheet and recorded response sheet PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on NEET re-exam response sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam response sheet objection window link

Use login credentials - application number and password

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay NEET re-exam response sheet objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET re-exam response sheet PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections raised on NEET re-exam response sheet, NEET re-exam final answer key and result will be released and available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET re-exam final answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET re-exam final answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download re-NEET final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET final answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link

NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download re-NEET scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number. NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number as the required login credentials

NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download NEET re-exam topper list PDF

The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam merit list on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET topper list PDF. NEET UG re-exam topper list will be available for download, save re-NEET topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG re-exam topper list PDF

NEET re-exam topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save re-NEET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET UG re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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