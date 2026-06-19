NEET UG re-exam 2026 paper leaked? PIB Fact Check debunks viral claim

New Delhi:

The PIB Fact Check team has debunked viral claims of NEET re-exam paper leak which is going rounds on social media. "A video circulating online claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 Re-examination booklet packet being opened. This claim is fake. The packet shown does NOT include the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies the official NEET examination booklet. Additionally, the video contains clear inconsistencies," PIB Fact Check posted on X. NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21.

NTA also in a post on X said, "The NEET (UG)-2026 question paper has NOT been leaked. The examination is being conducted as scheduled. No individual, institution, or platform has access to NEET (UG)-2026 question papers before the examination."

NEET re-exam 2026 safety advisory

NEET re-exam aspirants who have not downloaded their admit card are getting reminder SMS messages, emails and WhatsApp notifications to download their admit cards for re-NEET scheduled for June 21, 2026. NTA has also cautioned students against fraudulent messages and how to identify fake communications.

How to know it's from NTA

Only from our verified account: +91 78279 80287

Look for the blue verified tick + name "National Testing Agency"

A number without the blue tick is NOT NTA — even if it uses our name.

How to know it's fraudulent messages

This is a broadcast-only channel. We will not ask you to reply, share OTPs/personal details, or pay. Any "NTA" message that does is fraud. NTA never sends papers, answer keys or "leaked" material, and never asks for payment, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

NEET UG re-exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NEET re-test admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Also Read | NEET UG re-exam 2026: Barred items, dress code for male, female aspirants

- With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.