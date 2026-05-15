NEET UG re-exam 2026 on June 21; do you need to download admit card again?

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) re-exam 2026 will be held on Sunday, June 21, read NTA's post on X. NEET UG 2026 earlier held on May 3 was cancelled due to alleged paper leak which is now being investigated by probe agency - CBI. "The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA. Mail to:neet-ug@nta.ac.in, dial - 011-40759000 / 011-69227700," NTA's post on X mentioned.







NEET UG re-test 2026: Key updates on admit card, registration

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media, read the NTA's post on X.

Should I have to apply for NEET re-exam 2026 again?

As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

Do I have to pay for re-NEET 2026 again?

For re-NEET 2026, no additional examination fee will be levied, as per NTA. The candidates do not have to pay any additional exam fee for NEE re-exam 2026.

When will NEET UG result 2026 be out?

NEET UG result 2026 will not be announced as the entire exam got cancelled. NEET re-exam is likely to be held in June, following which, result will be announced. NEET UG result 2026 once out, the scorecard will be available for download at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET helpline numbers

Candidates may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in for updates on NEET exam 2026.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET UG re-exam 2026 date Live Updates: When will re-NEET be held? Check updates on registration, admit card