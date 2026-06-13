NEET UG re-exam 2026: Delhi, Punjab; check list of states offering free ride for NEET aspirants

New Delhi:

The NEET UG re-exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on next Sunday, June 21. Several states like Delhi, Punjab have announced free travel for candidates appearing for re-NEET to ensure hassle-free access to exam centres. The candidates need to show their valid NEET re-exam admit card on state run buses to avail free ride. The NEET re-exam admit card is likely to be out tomorrow, June 14, the candidates can check and download re-NEET hall ticket on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET re-exam 2026: List of states offering free travel for aspirants

Delhi: Delhi government has announced free bus travel for candidates opting for NEET re-exam in the national capital. The free service, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, can be availed on June 21 in all DTC buses. The candidates can show their admit cards to the bus conductor and travel without paying any money.

“To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card. No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success,” CM Gupta posted on X.

Punjab: Students appearing for NEET UG re-exam in Punjab can avail free bus travel on June 21. To facilitate students and their attendants, Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC buses will provide free travel to and from examination centres in Punjab and Chandigarh on June 20, 21, and 22. Students will only have to show their admit cards to avail the facility, and no fare will be charged from them. The financial liability of the free travel facility will be borne by the Transport Department and reimbursed by the Finance Department. The initiative reflects the Punjab government's commitment to student welfare, encouraging education and ensuring affordable and accessible public transport services.

Odisha: Around 56,983 NEET UG re-exam aspirants in Odisha can avail free bus travel on June 21. In a letter to the chairman-cum-managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the government said that following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it has decided to provide free bus travel for NEET aspirants. The facility will cover travel to all 134 examination centres across the state and is expected to benefit around 56,983 candidates, it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Uttarakhand: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-government has announced free bus travel for NEET re-exam aspirants. Candidates can avail free bus travel two days before the exam, on exam day and two days following the conclusion of exam on June 21.

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